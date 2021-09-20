Advertisement

Sex offender arrested for not updating address

Mugshot of Lastarza Reed-Green
Mugshot of Lastarza Reed-Green(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday for not living at his registered address, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 34-year-old Lastarza Reed-Green was charged with one felony count of failure to report new address by a sex offender.

Detectives say over a several week period, they discovered Reed-Green, of Greenville, was not living at his registered address.

Reed-Green was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced he's resigning, effective immediately on...
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint
Telecommunicator Brad Cayton of Greenville Police.
Greenville Police mourns the loss of telecommunicator
Peter Is expected to stay well offshore of the U.S. coastline.
Tropical Storms Peter and Rose pose no threat to the U.S.

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Mid week cold front; Warm to wet to cooler
Union County Public Schools shifts back into in-person learning starting Monday
Union County School Board will recognize quarantines for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Monday morning.
Father killed, son hospitalized in Kinston shooting
Desmond Spencer
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after fighting with firefighters inside his burning home