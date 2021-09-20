Sex offender arrested for not updating address

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday for not living at his registered address, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 34-year-old Lastarza Reed-Green was charged with one felony count of failure to report new address by a sex offender.

Detectives say over a several week period, they discovered Reed-Green, of Greenville, was not living at his registered address.

Reed-Green was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

