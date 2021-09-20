Renters get eviction extension at Jacksonville apartments

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Renters of Town Center Apartments have been granted more time to relocate from the complex.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips announced the agreement on Monday between the city and the owner of Town Center Apartments to extend the deadline for vacating dozens of rental units to December 31st, 2021.

Officials say the previous deadline was October 25th, 2021. Sixty seven rental units have been affected by this change.

The city says the December 31st, 2021 deadline does not apply to about 100 rental units where residents may continue their stay beyond the deadline. While having code issues, they are the units with the least number of them, officials say.

Over the past year, residents of Town Center Apartments complained about the state of the rental units. The city says it began a systematic inspection of the complex and officials determined major housing code violations.

Over 430 units are vacant due to city orders, according to officials.

The 694-unit complex was built in the 1950s and has been a staple of the city’s housing market. However, the units have aged and received limited repair.

Jacksonville city officials say the apartment manager will notify residents of their status and assist in their relocation efforts.

“I understand the plight of these residents and am happy that we have worked to extend the relocation deadline. We also want residents to know that we now have funding in place to help those relocating within the City.”

