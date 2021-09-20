Advertisement

Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command...
Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday that the two victims at Heritage High School were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say students are being evacuated to the tennis courts, where parents can meet them.

Video from the scene showed parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones.

Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.

Police were investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced he's resigning, effective immediately on...
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint
Telecommunicator Brad Cayton of Greenville Police.
Greenville Police mourns the loss of telecommunicator
Peter Is expected to stay well offshore of the U.S. coastline.
Tropical Storms Peter and Rose pose no threat to the U.S.

Latest News

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
RAW: Brian Laundrie's parents spotted walking back into their home
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant