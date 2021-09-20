Pitt County Fair returns for 100th time

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is opening for the 101st time Tuesday.

The fair will return to the Pitt County Fairgrounds on M.L.K. Jr Highway, after being canceled last year during the pandemic.

Traditional fair food, rides and entertainment will be available starting at 5:00 p.m.

For the first time, a 10-story Ferris wheel and several other rides and games will be available.

Organizers say they are excited to welcome the community back.

“It’s been very rewarding because we started the end of last year and we got everything lined up [as] it should be.”

The fair runs from Tuesday through Sunday with different hours each day.

The schedule can be found here.

