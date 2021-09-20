Pamlico County man facing $1.5 million bond on drug charges

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is being held under a more than $1 million bond on various drug charges.

Pamlico County deputies arrested George Midgette III, 61, of Bayboro on Thursday and charged him with trafficking heroin, conspiring to traffic heroin trafficking cocaine and conspiring to traffic cocaine.

The charges stem from a weeks-long investigation. He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.

