Pamlico County man facing $1.5 million bond on drug charges

George Midgette III
George Midgette III(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is being held under a more than $1 million bond on various drug charges.

Pamlico County deputies arrested George Midgette III, 61, of Bayboro on Thursday and charged him with trafficking heroin, conspiring to traffic heroin trafficking cocaine and conspiring to traffic cocaine.

The charges stem from a weeks-long investigation. He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.

