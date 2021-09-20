Advertisement

Onslow County reports 14 COVID-19 deaths since last week

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County provided new statistics Monday regarding COVID-19 cases in the area.

Officials say 14 Onslow residents died from COVID-19 since last Monday. That means there were three more deaths since the reported count last Thursday.

Of those three deaths, officials say two were over the age of 65, and one was under.

Onslow County has 27,422 reported cases of COVID-19.

Onslow County officials say 23,974 cases are reported as recovered, which means there are 3,448 open cases.

Since last Thursday, the county has averaged 80 cases a day, which is down from 259 over the previous seven-day period.

Onslow Health Director Kristen Richmond Hoover reports Onslow has at least 15 open outbreaks and clusters of cases.

