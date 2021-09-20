One person fatally shot, another hospitalized in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another early Monday morning.

Kinston police say Rasad O’Neil, 25, and Micro Croom, 59, both of Kinston were shot at the intersection of Rhodes Avenue and Pollock Street around 5:10 a.m. Officers say Croom died at the scene and O’Neil was taken to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)523-4444.

