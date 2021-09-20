Advertisement

One person fatally shot, another hospitalized in Kinston shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another early Monday morning.

Kinston police say Rasad O’Neil, 25, and Micro Croom, 59, both of Kinston were shot at the intersection of Rhodes Avenue and Pollock Street around 5:10 a.m. Officers say Croom died at the scene and O’Neil was taken to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)523-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced he's resigning, effective immediately on...
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint
Peter Track
Tropical Storms Peter and Rose churn over the Atlantic
Telecommunicator Brad Cayton of Greenville Police.
Greenville Police mourns the loss of telecommunicator

Latest News

George Midgette III
Pamlico County man facing $1.5 million bond on drug charges
HEALTH IMPROVEMENT
Community Health Improvement
Community Health Improvement Coordinator
Vidant Beaufort Hospital unveils health coach bus
Jeremy Klemm of the Durham Fire Department has died after battling COVID-19 for more than a...
Durham firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19