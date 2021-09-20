One man dead, woman and 3-year-old injured after shooting in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has died of gunshot wounds from a Sunday night shooting that also injured a woman and 3-year-old child, police say.

The Wilson Police Department charged Christopher Pender Jr. with one count of first degree murder, two counts attempted first degree murder, one count assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Police say they responded to the Family Dollar at 205 Hines Street, Wilson, after hearing of two adults and a child suffering from gunshot wounds in a car.

24-year-old Raekwon Rodgers and 26-year-old Kiara Faison were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Police say the hospital notified them Rodgers died at their facility. Faison was treated and released.

We’re told the 3-year-old child was grazed by a bullet and seen at Wilson Medical Center.

Officers say they learned the shooting occurred on 700 Lane St. in Wilson.

Pender is being held without bond and the investigation is ongoing.

