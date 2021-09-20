Advertisement

One man dead, woman and 3-year-old injured after shooting in Wilson

Christopher Pender
Christopher Pender(Wilson police)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has died of gunshot wounds from a Sunday night shooting that also injured a woman and 3-year-old child, police say.

The Wilson Police Department charged Christopher Pender Jr. with one count of first degree murder, two counts attempted first degree murder, one count assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Police say they responded to the Family Dollar at 205 Hines Street, Wilson, after hearing of two adults and a child suffering from gunshot wounds in a car.

24-year-old Raekwon Rodgers and 26-year-old Kiara Faison were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Police say the hospital notified them Rodgers died at their facility. Faison was treated and released.

We’re told the 3-year-old child was grazed by a bullet and seen at Wilson Medical Center.

Officers say they learned the shooting occurred on 700 Lane St. in Wilson.

Pender is being held without bond and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced he's resigning, effective immediately on...
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Monday morning.
Father killed, son hospitalized in Kinston shooting
Telecommunicator Brad Cayton of Greenville Police.
Greenville Police mourns the loss of telecommunicator

Latest News

The Pitt County Fair returns Tuesday, September 20th.
Pitt County Fair returns for 100th time
Eric Griffin spoke to WITN this morning, some 12 hours after his resignation was announced on...
Former Greenville fire chief says he wasn’t drunk
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front to bring rain then pleasant air
Jacksonville is giving residents until the end of the year to move out.
Renters get eviction extension at Jacksonville apartments