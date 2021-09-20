Advertisement

New Bern traffic stop leads to drug arrests, 13 pounds of marijuana seized

Clevon Ford and Jayquan Riggins face drug charges following seizure of 13 pounds of marijuana...
Clevon Ford and Jayquan Riggins face drug charges following seizure of 13 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has announced a traffic stop led to two drug arrests and the seizure of about 13 pounds of marijuana.

On Monday, police say they stopped Clevon Ford at about 1:15 a.m. for a motor vehicle equipment violation on Simmons Street near Hazel Avenue.

During the stop, officials say the smelled marijuana. During a search of the car, police found about 6,000 grams of marijuana, about 13 pounds, in a suitcase inside the trunk of the car.

Officials say the passenger, Jayquan Riggins of New York was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ford, of New Bern was charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were placed in the Craven County Jail. Ford is being held under a $15,000 secured bond, while Riggins is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

