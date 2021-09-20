Martha’s Mission takes hurricane relief supplies to Hurricane Ida victims

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers with the nonprofit Martha’s Mission Inc. are filling up a storage container with supplies to take down to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida victims.

“Now we’re almost full, if we can get that filled up, we’re gonna be leaving Thursday.”

The mission is planning to help people that live close to Jessica Tull, whose home was damaged in the storm.

“We don’t have a house to stay in right now,” Tull said.

Tull is in the Coast Guard and was stationed at Fort Macon during Hurricane Florence.

“It’s pretty amazing to see an entire neighborhood completely destroyed.”

Since then, Tull and her family have moved to Hahnville, Louisiana. She said the sights of Ida remind her a lot of 2018.

“A lot of people’s belongings, flooded homes, boats and car damage to a lot of the same things.”

Now, Martha’s Mission is determined to return the favor to the ones who helped Morehead City recover years ago.

“We were so blessed, so fortunate after Florence. Just unbelievably blessed, and we would like to pay it forward.”

They plan to respond with hundreds of pounds of supplies to the ones in Houma, Louisiana that need it most.

Wade said they need all kinds of hurricane relief supplies including tarps, cleaning items, and non-perishable food items.

If you would like to donate gas money or supplies, contact the mission on Facebook or stop by the cupboard in Morehead City.

