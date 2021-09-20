Man wanted in connection with shoe store theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are hoping you can help them identify a man they would like to speak to about a theft case.

The theft happened on September 10th at the Shoe Carnival on Western Boulevard.

The person of interest is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, medium build, and approximately 5′11 to 6′ tall. He appears to have a partial sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Police say at the time, he was wearing a black ball cap, an American flag face mask, a black t-shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

In the surveillance photo, he is seen carrying two boxes of shoes.

Anyone with information on the man would call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

