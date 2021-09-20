Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with shoe store theft

The theft happened on September 10th at the Shoe Carnival on Western Boulevard.
The theft happened on September 10th at the Shoe Carnival on Western Boulevard.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are hoping you can help them identify a man they would like to speak to about a theft case.

The theft happened on September 10th at the Shoe Carnival on Western Boulevard.

The person of interest is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, medium build, and approximately 5′11 to 6′ tall. He appears to have a partial sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Police say at the time, he was wearing a black ball cap, an American flag face mask, a black t-shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

In the surveillance photo, he is seen carrying two boxes of shoes.

Anyone with information on the man would call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

