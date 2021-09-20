Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front to bring rain then pleasant air

Forecast Discussion: A cold front will approach in the middle of the week bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Ahead of the front highs will stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday with slight rain chances. After Wednesday’s showers and storms, we’ll welcome in the Autumn season with a dip in temps. Highs Thursday and Friday will peak in the mid to upper 70s with jacket worthy overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Tonight

Mostly clear and comfortable. Low near 69. Wind: NE-5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and warm with isolated afternoon showers. Highs near 86. Wind: SE-8. Rain chance: 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms. Highs near 84. Wind: S-12. Rain chance: 60%.

Thursday

Chance of rain for the first half of the day then slow clearing from west to east. High near 79. Wind N-10. Rain chance 40%