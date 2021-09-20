Jacksonville approves extension to vacate Town Center Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mayor Sammy Phillips of Jacksonville approved an eviction extension for residents in Town Center Apartments, giving them until Dec. 31st, 2021.

This comes after city inspections deemed 430 of the 694 units in the apartment complex unsafe for living due to various city, health and safety code violations. The original date to vacate was Oct. 25th, 2021.

The deadlines will only apply to those units with the most code violations. The city says the December 31, 2021 deadline does not apply to all units on the property saying, an additional approximate 100 rental units at Town Center, may continue to be occupied beyond the extended deadline.

While these units have code issues they are the units with the least code issues. Deputy City Manager Ron Massey for the city of Jacksonville explained some of the intentions of the city.

“We hope that the units in Town Center will be torn down and the property then will be redeveloped. You could make a mixed unit development there where some housing might be single family housing. Some might be duplexes.”

However, with the housing absorption rates still being an issue in the city of Jacksonville, longtime residents in Town Center Apartments like Rembert Jackson, explain the concerns they have for those living in the complex.

“Most of these families that are still here, their kids go across the street to the school. I know some families don’t want to take an hour just to drive their kids to school, uproot them out of the school that they’ve been going to. I feel for them... What are you going to do for these senior citizens? They just can’t up-and-go in a hot minute. No you cannot do that.”

The city as well as Onslow Community Outreach will be providing assistance to those having to vacate through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The funds will assist current residents at Town Center Apartments who have to vacate with security deposits and utility fees for the new locations they choose to live in.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.