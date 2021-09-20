Former Greenville fire chief says he wasn’t drunk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A day after he was arrested for drunk driving and ending a 28-year career in fire service, Eric Griffin says he wasn’t intoxicated.

The 50-year-old Griffin spoke to WITN this morning, some 12 hours after his resignation was announced on Sunday.

Earlier that day, Nash County deputies said the Greenville fire chief was driving 94 miles per hour on U.S. 264. They say a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was more than two times the legal limit at .20.

“No, I wasn’t drunk,” Griffin said. “I did have a drink, but I did not feel like I was drunk. I didn’t feel like I was in danger.”

The former chief told us after a conversation with Greenville City Manager Ann Wall, he chose to resign and start his retirement early.

“The people that I work for and who I work with...they know me. and so little small things happen in our lives and life is a compilation of our experiences. good or bad. We have to take them and we move on from there. So I’m good and I’m happy.”

Griffin was promoted to chief in December of 2014, and announced last month he would retire at the end of the year.

The city says it will start the process of looking for a new fire chief next Monday, while Brock Davenport has been named interim chief.

