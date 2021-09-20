Durham firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina firefighter has died after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.
The Durham Fire Department announced the death of 45-year-old Jeremy Klemm in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
The 15-year employee died late Saturday.
Klemm began his career with the Durham Fire Department on Feb. 27, 2006, after graduating from Fire Academy 19. He became fire driver on Jan. 2, 2020, and was last assigned to the Engine 8 A-Shift.
