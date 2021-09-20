COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down across state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - New statistics show the cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down across North Carolina.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said there were 3,257 cases of COVID-19.

The data shows 5,962 cases were reported Sunday, and 5,346 cases were reported a week ago, on Sept. 13th.

This data from the NC DHHS shows the number of daily cases from mid-August to Sept. 20th. (NC DHHS)

161 new deaths have been reported in the state since Friday, according to DHHS statistics.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to trend downward, as they have dropped every day since September 8th.

3,323 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, the most recent day the DHHS has data for.

DHHS data shows 3,422 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday. 3,693 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 12th, a week ago from Sunday.

This NC DHHS data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations from mid-August to Sept. 19th. (NC DHHS)

