Advertisement

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down across state

At least 242 people have died in NC as COVID-19 cases surpass 7,200
At least 242 people have died in NC as COVID-19 cases surpass 7,200
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - New statistics show the cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down across North Carolina.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said there were 3,257 cases of COVID-19.

The data shows 5,962 cases were reported Sunday, and 5,346 cases were reported a week ago, on Sept. 13th.

This data from the NC DHHS shows the number of daily cases from mid-August to Sept. 20th.
This data from the NC DHHS shows the number of daily cases from mid-August to Sept. 20th.(NC DHHS)

161 new deaths have been reported in the state since Friday, according to DHHS statistics.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to trend downward, as they have dropped every day since September 8th.

3,323 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, the most recent day the DHHS has data for.

DHHS data shows 3,422 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday. 3,693 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 12th, a week ago from Sunday.

This NC DHHS data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations from mid-August to Sept. 19th.
This NC DHHS data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations from mid-August to Sept. 19th.(NC DHHS)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced he's resigning, effective immediately on...
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Monday morning.
Father killed, son hospitalized in Kinston shooting
Telecommunicator Brad Cayton of Greenville Police.
Greenville Police mourns the loss of telecommunicator

Latest News

Union County Public Schools shifts back into in-person learning starting Monday
Union County School Board will recognize quarantines for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases
Jeremy Klemm of the Durham Fire Department has died after battling COVID-19 for more than a...
Durham firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters