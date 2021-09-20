Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament to kick off next weekend

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament is returning once again to the coast.

The tournament will run from Oct. 2 to the 23. Participants will be allowed to fish anytime during the tournament dates.

Fish caught must be brought to Chasin’ Tails by the boat it was caught on, the day it was caught. Fish must be off loaded and weighed by 7 p.m. every day, except on the final day of the tournament, when fish are required to be off loaded by 1 p.m.

‼Mark your calendar‼ This years tournament will take place October 2nd-23rd! Posted by Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Those who wish to participate must register and pay a $250 entry fee by midnight on Oct. 1. Entry fees must be paid through cash, PayPal, Venmo or check. Those who enter after Oct. 1 must pay a $350 entry fee, and cannot weigh a fish until the second day after date of registration. A boat can only enter the tournament once.

Awards will be presented outside the Crow’s Nest Club House during a banquet on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

2020 King Mackerel Tournament Champions (WITN Sports)

Last year, Pirate’s Pleasure took home first place after reeling in a 41.61-pound king mackerel. The 2020 tournament saw 141 boats enter, recording a 25% increase from the previous year.

For a full list of the Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament rules, visit the tournament’s website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.