Tropical Storms Peter and Rose churn over the Atlantic

Neither system is an immediate threat to land
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - Tropical Storm Peter is getting a little stronger and the 11pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the max winds have increased to 50 mph. Peter is located east-northeast of the Leeward Island. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm for the next couple of days before weakening to a Tropical Depression before nearing Bermuda next weekend.

Peter Track
Peter Track(WITN)

Tropical Storm Rose is located much farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to track over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and not affect any land areas. Rose has max winds of 40 mph as of the 11pm Sunday night advisory.

Rose Track
Rose Track(WITN)

Neither of these systems appear to threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area at midweek. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier.

