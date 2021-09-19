Advertisement

Tropical Storm Peter forms over Central Atlantic

The storm may pose a threat to Bermuda by next weekend
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic...
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic Ocean.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - Tropical Storm Peter formed early Sunday over the Central Atlantic Ocean east of the Leeward Islands. The system is forecast to remain a tropical storm as moves in the general direction of Bermuda by next weekend. As of early Sunday, maximum winds are 40 mph.

Tropical Depression #17 also form farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system has a high chance to become the next tropical storm which will be named Rose. This system appears to move farther northward in its forecast track which will keep it over open ocean for the duration of its existence.

Neither of these systems appear to threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area at midweek. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier.

