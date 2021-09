Atlantic Ocean (WITN) -Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the Atlantic east of Barbados. It will stay east of the Caribbean Sea and turn hard to the north Tuesday night. That will likely send it toward or near Bermuda into next week. Sixteen will likely take the name “Peter” on Sunday.

Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the Atlantic (WITN Weather)

