Two tropical storms form Sunday

Tropical Storms Peter and Rose formed over the Atlantic
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - As of late Sunday, Tropical Storm Peter is holding steady with 45 mph winds and is located east of the Leeward Island. Tropical Storm Peter formed early Sunday over the Central Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda by next weekend.

Peter Track
Peter Track(WITN)

Tropical Storm Rose formed farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system appears to move farther northward in its forecast track which will keep it over open ocean for the duration of its existence. As of late Sunday, Rose had max winds of 40 mph.

Rose Track
Rose Track(WITN)

Neither of these systems appear to threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area at midweek. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier.

