Rocky Mount shooting sends one man to the hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Rocky Mount early Sunday morning.

Officers went out to a shooting with injury call around 4:50 a.m. to 1350 W. Raleigh Blvd which is the address of a Shell Food Mart.

When they got there they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where police say he is in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information can call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

