Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and bright on last weekend day of summer

Forecast Discussion: Sunday will continue with the warm weather pattern. A cold front will approach the middle of next week to bring a good rain chance on Wednesday. Ahead of the front highs will stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday with continued dry conditions. After Wednesday’s showers and storms, we’ll welcome in the Autumn season with a significant dip in temps. Highs Thursday and Friday will peak in the mid 70s with jacket worthy overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88. Wind: North 5-10.

Monday

Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE-E 10. Rain chance: 10%.

Tuesday

Warm with a few storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: NE 5. Rain chance: 30%