Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog Monday morning then partly sunny

Forecast Discussion: High pressure nearby will keep winds light if not calm overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy. Enough humidity is available for some patchy fog to form around sunrise Monday. A cold front will approach in the middle of the week to bring a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday. Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Ahead of the front highs will stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday with slight rain chances. After Wednesday’s showers and storms, we’ll welcome in the Autumn season with a significant dip in temps. Highs Thursday and Friday will peak in the mid 70s with jacket worthy overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, an isolated shower, and some patchy fog late inland. Wind: E less than 5. Rain chance 10%

Monday

Partly sunny and warm a slight chance of shower. High near 85. Wind: E-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Tuesday

Warm with a few scattered afternoon storms. Highs near 84. Wind: SE 5. Rain chance: 30%