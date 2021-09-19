Advertisement

Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint

Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint(Vanceboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Vanceboro police say multiple traffic citations and drug charges were issued during a DWI checkpoint, according to a Facebook post early Sunday morning.

The post says River Bend PD, Bridgeton PD, Havelock PD, NC SHP, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Vanceboro Fire Department, Craven County Magistrate, DHHS BATmobile helped with the checkpoint.

