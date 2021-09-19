Advertisement

ENC church celebrates 142 years with anniversary service Sunday

Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 142 anniversary
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 142 anniversary(Mount Shiloh)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating 142 years with a church anniversary service.

The church visionary Reverend John Biggs established Mount Shiloh Missionary in 1879 and held services in his home until land was donated by Mr. A.G. Cox.

The church deed was granted on November 27th, 1904. The current pastor is Reverend Charleston Cunningham.

The service starts at 10 a.m. and is open to the public to help celebrate the wonderful occasion.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Humphrey, 15, was found safe on Saturday.
Greenville Police: Missing teen found safe
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Odette moves away from coast
Odette moving away; Peter close to forming
5-year-old Destined Russ is in second grade.
Five-year-old Jacksonville boy starts second grade
Police search for teenager Zaynah Phillips
UPDATE: Missing Wilson teen found safe

Latest News

Police search for teenager Zaynah Phillips
UPDATE: Missing Wilson teen found safe
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and warm on last weekend day of summer
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint
ECU football 09-18-21
ECU football 09-18-21