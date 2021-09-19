ENC church celebrates 142 years with anniversary service Sunday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating 142 years with a church anniversary service.

The church visionary Reverend John Biggs established Mount Shiloh Missionary in 1879 and held services in his home until land was donated by Mr. A.G. Cox.

The church deed was granted on November 27th, 1904. The current pastor is Reverend Charleston Cunningham.

The service starts at 10 a.m. and is open to the public to help celebrate the wonderful occasion.

