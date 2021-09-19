Greenville Police mourns the loss of telecommunicator

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police is mourning the loss of an “invaluable member of the GPD family,” telecommunicator Brad Cayton, who died overnight, the department announced on Sunday.

Cayton, who was an emergency dispatcher, worked for more than 20 years and was known as someone who “dedicated his life to helping others in criss and even solved many a crime,” GPD said.

Cayton leaves behind his wife and children.

Greenville Police said there will be more tributes to follow.

