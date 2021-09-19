Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns after reported arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced on Sunday he’s resigning from his position, effective immediately.

The announcement comes after the City of Greenville confirmed Griffin was arrested Saturday night in Nash County for offenses related to drinking and driving.

WITN has reached out to law enforcement for confirmation.

Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named acting chief.

Griffin, 50, had been with the department since 1993, officials said. He has served in the role of chief since December of 2014. Griffin had announced in August he was retiring.

