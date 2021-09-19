Advertisement

ECU volleyball sweeps App State, says solid weekend prepares them for a tough week coming up in Florida

ECU 3, App State 0
ECU volleyball 09-18-21
ECU volleyball 09-18-21
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina swept App State on Saturday in Greenville 3-0 to close their weekend with a win. The Pirates went 2 and 1 in their home weekend tournament. They head to defending conference champion Central Florida and then face South Florida next weekend. They said this week gives them confidence going in to the AAC.

