ECU volleyball sweeps App State, says solid weekend prepares them for a tough week coming up in Florida
ECU 3, App State 0
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina swept App State on Saturday in Greenville 3-0 to close their weekend with a win. The Pirates went 2 and 1 in their home weekend tournament. They head to defending conference champion Central Florida and then face South Florida next weekend. They said this week gives them confidence going in to the AAC.
