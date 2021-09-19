Advertisement

ECU football comes back from 17 down to stun Marshall on the road

ECU late scores, onside kick recovery lead to Pirates first win
ECU football came back down 17 in the 4th quarter to stun Marshall on the road.
ECU football came back down 17 in the 4th quarter to stun Marshall on the road.(WSAZ)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, WV (WITN) - East Carolina pulled out all the stops and scored 21 unanswered points on Saturday night to come back from 17 down to stun previously unbeaten Marshall on the road 42-38.

It’s ECU’s largest 4th-quarter comeback since coming back from 17 down to beat NC State on January 1st, 1992.

The Pirates trailed 38-21 in the 2nd half. Holton Ahlers ran for one score. Had another he caught from Tyler Snead and dove in for another to get it back to 38-35. The Pirates still trailed when Owen Daffer kicked and recovered an onside kick at midfield. ECU drove it down and Rahjai Harris ran it in from 2 yards out to give ECU the lead in the final minute of play to put ECU up 42-38.

Marshall drove the field. The Pirates Ja’quan McMillan picked off Grant Wells to stop the drive with 6 seconds to play. Ahlers heaved one high and out of bounds to run the clock off and from 17 down the Pirates stunned Marshall. ECU improves to 1-2. Marshall drops to 2-1.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odette moves away from coast
Odette moving away; Peter close to forming
Buses leave Parkland High School after a shooting near campus Friday afternoon.
Gunman opens fire toward students at Winston-Salem high school
The body found in Chowan County has been identified as Christopher Mansfield
UPDATE: Chowan County body identified
Brittney Humphrey, 15, was found safe on Saturday.
Greenville Police: Missing teen found safe
Judges say voter ID law discriminates against African Americans

Latest News

ECU volleyball 09-18-21
ECU volleyball sweeps App State, says solid weekend prepares them for a tough week coming up in Florida
ECU volleyball 09-18-21
ECU volleyball 09-18-21
PART ONE OF WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WITN END ZONE
WITN End Zone Week 5 Fall 2021 Part 1
WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHT SHOW WITN END ZONE
WITN End Zone Week 5 Fall 2021 Part 2