ECU football comes back from 17 down to stun Marshall on the road

HUNTINGTON, WV (WITN) - East Carolina pulled out all the stops and scored 21 unanswered points on Saturday night to come back from 17 down to stun previously unbeaten Marshall on the road 42-38.

It’s ECU’s largest 4th-quarter comeback since coming back from 17 down to beat NC State on January 1st, 1992.

The Pirates trailed 38-21 in the 2nd half. Holton Ahlers ran for one score. Had another he caught from Tyler Snead and dove in for another to get it back to 38-35. The Pirates still trailed when Owen Daffer kicked and recovered an onside kick at midfield. ECU drove it down and Rahjai Harris ran it in from 2 yards out to give ECU the lead in the final minute of play to put ECU up 42-38.

Marshall drove the field. The Pirates Ja’quan McMillan picked off Grant Wells to stop the drive with 6 seconds to play. Ahlers heaved one high and out of bounds to run the clock off and from 17 down the Pirates stunned Marshall. ECU improves to 1-2. Marshall drops to 2-1.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.