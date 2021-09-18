WITN End Zone Week 5 Fall 2021 Part 1
New Bern, South Central, Wallace-Rose Hill, Kinston and Tarboro earn week 5 wins
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 32, Pungo Christian 12
Cary Christian 30, Rocky Mount Academy 24
East Columbus 46, Lejeune 0
East Duplin 41, Warsaw Kenan 6
Eastern Wayne 18, Newton Grove Hobbton 13
Edenton Holmes 64, Manteo 0
Gaston KIPP Pride 20, North Edgecombe 19
Jacksonville White Oak 44, Rocky Point Trask 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 50, Raleigh St. David’s 8
Kinston 55, South Lenoir 12
New Bern 42, Havelock 7
North Pitt 42, Greene Central 12
Pamlico County 32, North Duplin 8
Pinetown Northside 34, Croatan 14
Princeton 42, Richlands 0
Riverside Martin 58, Gates County 36
South Caldwell 44, Lenoir Hibriten 42
South Central Pitt 20, Jacksonville Northside 7
SouthWest Edgecombe 47, Farmville Central 29
Southern Nash 13, Nash Central 6
Tarboro 54, Perquimans 40
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Southwest Onslow 22
Washington County 34, Robersonville South Creek 20
West Carteret 33, East Carteret 0
West Johnston 42, Wilson Fike 21
Whiteville 48, Goldsboro 0
Wilson Hunt 49, Pikeville Aycock 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Ayden-Grifton vs. West Craven, ccd.
Bear Grass vs. Jones County, ccd.
Goldsboro Rosewood vs. Pinetown Northside, ccd.
Wilson Beddingfield vs. Croatan, ccd.
