WITN End Zone Week 5 Fall 2021 Part 1

New Bern, South Central, Wallace-Rose Hill, Kinston and Tarboro earn week 5 wins
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 32, Pungo Christian 12

Cary Christian 30, Rocky Mount Academy 24

East Columbus 46, Lejeune 0

East Duplin 41, Warsaw Kenan 6

Eastern Wayne 18, Newton Grove Hobbton 13

Edenton Holmes 64, Manteo 0

Gaston KIPP Pride 20, North Edgecombe 19

Jacksonville White Oak 44, Rocky Point Trask 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 50, Raleigh St. David’s 8

Kinston 55, South Lenoir 12

New Bern 42, Havelock 7

North Pitt 42, Greene Central 12

Pamlico County 32, North Duplin 8

Pinetown Northside 34, Croatan 14

Princeton 42, Richlands 0

Riverside Martin 58, Gates County 36

South Caldwell 44, Lenoir Hibriten 42

South Central Pitt 20, Jacksonville Northside 7

SouthWest Edgecombe 47, Farmville Central 29

Southern Nash 13, Nash Central 6

Tarboro 54, Perquimans 40

Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Southwest Onslow 22

Washington County 34, Robersonville South Creek 20

West Carteret 33, East Carteret 0

West Johnston 42, Wilson Fike 21

Whiteville 48, Goldsboro 0

Wilson Hunt 49, Pikeville Aycock 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Ayden-Grifton vs. West Craven, ccd.

Bear Grass vs. Jones County, ccd.

Goldsboro Rosewood vs. Pinetown Northside, ccd.

Wilson Beddingfield vs. Croatan, ccd.

