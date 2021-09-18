Advertisement

WITN End Zone Week 5 Fall 2021 Part 2

Northern Nash, North Pitt, White Oak, Northside-Pinetown, John Paul II, and Washington County earn week 5 wins.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5

Washington County 34, South Creek 20

John Paul II 41, Grace Christian 34

Northside-Pinetown 34, Croatan 14

White Oak 44, Trask 0

North Pitt 42, Greene Central 12

Northern Nash 69, Washington 36

