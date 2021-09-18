WITN End Zone Week 5 Fall 2021 Part 2
Northern Nash, North Pitt, White Oak, Northside-Pinetown, John Paul II, and Washington County earn week 5 wins.
Published: Sep. 18, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5
Washington County 34, South Creek 20
John Paul II 41, Grace Christian 34
Northside-Pinetown 34, Croatan 14
White Oak 44, Trask 0
North Pitt 42, Greene Central 12
Northern Nash 69, Washington 36
