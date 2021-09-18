Advertisement

Wilson police need your help finding missing teenager

Police search for teenager Zaynah Phillips(Wilson Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is asking the community to assist in finding 16-year-old Zaynah Phillips.

According to officials, Phillips was last seen wearing a white shirt with “Levis” or “Polo” logo design, black shoes, ripped blue jeans, black glasses, light brown braids that extend to her hips with her hair in a bun style.

She was last seen around the 3700th block of Dianne Drive Wilson Friday around 4:00 p.m.

