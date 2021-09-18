Uptown Greenville welcomes a new science resource

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Visitors of the new North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences joined for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.

With a NASA style countdown, the doors were opened to the public to explore the museum’s more than 40 interactive exhibits.

With engaging activities for every learner, the halls were soon filled with curiosity.

“Whether we are fighting a pandemic or battling a change in climate or trying to ensure our drinking water is clean, we do need to trust the scientists,” said North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources secretary Dr. Reid Wilson.

The new learning center is hoping to inspire the next generation of Greenville’s very own scientists.

Mayor PJ Connelly was excited for this possibility.

“It’s going to be a great resource for people in our community to come here and learn about science,” he said. “Maybe there is a possibility in the future for them to get into a science position.”

Mayor Connelly also highlighted the economic impact that this grand opening will have on the Uptown area.

“There are going to be businesses throughout our community that are going to be benefitting from people coming in and looking at the museum and spending time here and then going out to our restaurants and going to our retail locations to spend dollars,” he said.

One of those local businesses, Smashed Waffles, said that they have seen a lack of family patronage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are hopeful to be able to serve that demographic again.

“We’re really excited to have a science center that caters to kids and high school aged people so close,” said shift lead Dylan Fick. “I anticipate lots of field trips over there, just busloads of people, looking for quick snacks for the kids. Hopefully it works out well.”

The museum is open on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:30a.m. to 5:00p.m. Visitors are asked to wear masks and maintain a safe distance of six feet apart. Occupancy will be limited in each exhibit to be able to abide by this.

