Tryon Palace Garden Lecture Series begins Saturday

Tryon Palace garden
Tryon Palace garden(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Tryon Palace’s annual Garden lecture Series co-hosted with the Craven County Agricultural Center is returning Saturday.

“Heritage Plants of ENC and Trade Specials” will be presented at 10:00 a.m. in the Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center.

Community Gardener, Craven County Master Gardener, and owner of landscape firm Knightscapes, Jennifer Knight along with Tryon Palace Gardens and Greenhouse Manager, Hadley Cheris are set to speak at the event.

The lecture will focus on plants best adapted to face ENC weather challenges.

