New Bern Police, Fire Department face off in Battle of the Badges softball game

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - This weekend, the New Bern Police Department will play against the New Bern Fire Department in a good-natured softball rivalry.

The fourth annual Battle of the Badges softball game will take place on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., and the departments are asking the community to come out in full force.

The departments ask the community to show out to support Religious Community Services by bringing non-perishable food items to donate to the nonprofit organization’s food pantry.

Lt. Jason Williams of the New Bern Police Department says it’s crucial the departments take time to give back to those in need.

“We’ve worked a lot with RCS. RCS is the only food pantry that’s providing food to the less fortunate, so this is our way as coming together as first responders and giving back to the community, giving back to the ones that maybe don’t have a hot meal on the table so this is a way to do that.”

The event is also a way for the departments to meet with community members in a fun way.

“In emergency services, we’re out there to answer 911 calls, but this is another way we can help on and off duty.”

The fire department is undefeated so far in the rivalry, but the police officers say they are hoping to change that.

“I’m eager to bring that trophy back home to the police department at the end of Saturday’s game,” Williams said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.