New Bern community rallies for substance abuse recovery
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Addiction affects many members of our community, and one group is looking to make a positive impact.
The Embrace Recovery Rally on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Union Point Park will provide support and resources to people struggling with addiction and recovery.
According to data from the CDC, North Carolina has seen a 10 to 19 percent increase in drug overdose deaths in the last year.
Richard Morefield, a recovered addict, remembers an adage from his addiction recovery meetings: “An alcoholic in his own mind is in bad company.”
The statement has stuck with him through his personal lows, and now he shares it with the addicts he counsels.
Morefield uses this philosophy with every new patient he sees. He thinks of his sobriety as inspiration for a new lease on life.
Morefield will share this story with the public at the Embrace Recovery Rally Saturday in New Bern.
He remembers feeling like he had been given up on by everyone but his close family.
He speaks at the rally as a way to share that he has not given up on anyone struggling with addiction and is actively working to erase any associated stigmas.
One wouldn’t have to look very hard to see the effect that addiction has on families.
The first steps of recovery are often the hardest, so for anyone feeling nervous about admitting their struggle, the Embrace Recovery Rally is not only a safe space, but also a brave space.
Kutkuhn went on to say that it takes a community to surround a struggling individual and help them overcome this disease, but that it is very possible. No one should ever give up on their recovery.
Anyone struggling with a drug addiction can receive help by visiting this website.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.