New Bern community rallies for substance abuse recovery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Addiction affects many members of our community, and one group is looking to make a positive impact.

The Embrace Recovery Rally on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Union Point Park will provide support and resources to people struggling with addiction and recovery.

According to data from the CDC, North Carolina has seen a 10 to 19 percent increase in drug overdose deaths in the last year.

Richard Morefield, a recovered addict, remembers an adage from his addiction recovery meetings: “An alcoholic in his own mind is in bad company.”

The statement has stuck with him through his personal lows, and now he shares it with the addicts he counsels.

“If somebody is still breathing, they still have a chance to recover.”

Morefield uses this philosophy with every new patient he sees. He thinks of his sobriety as inspiration for a new lease on life.

“When I got sober, honestly it was difficult for me to find work, for me to find something meaningful. But I took my experiences, and I’m a licensed clinical addiction specialist. So, that’s what I do now.”

Morefield will share this story with the public at the Embrace Recovery Rally Saturday in New Bern.

He remembers feeling like he had been given up on by everyone but his close family.

He speaks at the rally as a way to share that he has not given up on anyone struggling with addiction and is actively working to erase any associated stigmas.

“Just about everybody knows or is affected in some way by somebody else that is an alcoholic or has an addiction issue. So, it shouldn’t be stigmatized. All we have to do is open our eyes around us and look.”

One wouldn’t have to look very hard to see the effect that addiction has on families.

“Substance use is the leading cause of child abuse in North Carolina and so, what can we do to help families recover from substance use? The individual typically can’t do it on their own. Family support is the number one thing they need. They need to know they’re loved and accepted and that their families are there to accept them no matter what.”

The first steps of recovery are often the hardest, so for anyone feeling nervous about admitting their struggle, the Embrace Recovery Rally is not only a safe space, but also a brave space.

“It is possible every day. If you just come out, you will see other people who have lived it, who are recovering, and thriving. Not just living. They are thriving because they took that first step.”

Kutkuhn went on to say that it takes a community to surround a struggling individual and help them overcome this disease, but that it is very possible. No one should ever give up on their recovery.

