Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend weather

Sunshine will rule the skies with warm temps
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: A few showers will quickly depart early Saturday morning, leaving great weather behind for the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the mid 80s with a light north breeze. A cold front will approach the middle of next week bring a good rain chance on Wednesday. Ahead of the front highs will stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday with continued dry conditions. After Wednesday’s showers and storms temps we’ll welcome in the Autumn season with a significant dip in temps. Highs Thursday and Friday will peak in the mid 70s with jacket worthy overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs near 84°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88. Wind: North 5-10.

