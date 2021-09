GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville VA hosted a drive thru Flu shot clinic Saturday and has another planned for next Saturday September, 25th.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will run at the same time next week.

Attendees stay in their car and drive thru to get their shot.

