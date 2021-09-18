Greenville Police looking for missing teen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are looking for a 15-year-old who was reported missing on Friday.

Police said Brittney Humphrey, 15, was last seen in the 2600 block of Stantonsburg Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Brittney Humphrey, 15, was last seen on Friday. (WITN)

Humphrey’s described as having blue hair, green eyes and is approximately 5′3″ and weighs around 100 pounds. She has a nose piercing, braces, and a tattoo of a cross on one of her middle fingers, GPD said.

Although Humphrey has been in contact with family members several times and is not believed to be in any immediate danger, her family wants her to come home, as she left in an unknown direction of travel, according to police.

Humphrey could be with a 21-year-old man from the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area.

Police said Humphrey was possibly wearing a white shirt, black and white hat and black athletic shorts with a white stripe, and also may have her dog, a pitbull/husky mix, white with black spots, with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department.

