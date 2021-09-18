ENC fundraisers happening Saturday to benefit and engage communities

A variety of Eastern North Carolina fundraisers are raising money for local charities as well as supporting the needs of children. Here is a list of events happening today.

In Pamlico County- The Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition Inc. is having a fundraiser motorcycle ride in memory of Jamal Jones who died after a long battle with sickle cell disease. Registration is $25 per bike which includes lunch. The registration period will begin at 9 a.m. at the college’s Delamar Center with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Departure will be at Pamlico Community College’s campus near N.C. 306 in Grantsboro. All proceeds will benefit scholarships that the Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition Inc. awards annually.

In Kinston- The Pace Setterz Inc is hosting “I’m so fly” scholarship black tie fundraiser from 6.p.m to 11 p.m. at 2611 W Vernon Ave. The fundraiser is designed to service high school seniors facing the adversities of life. Money raised will award the seniors to pay for student dues, caps and gowns and pay for senior pictures.

In Washington- Hannah Heroes is hosting the 2nd annual glow 5k run. The 1 mile fun run is $15 starting at 7 p.m. and the 5k run is $25 starting at 7:30 p.m. The organization’s mission is to empower children to explore their interests and spread kindness to everyone they meet.

In Greenville- The NAACP and Mayne Pharma is hosting a school supply giveaway from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The drive- thru event is happening at the Pitt County NAACP office on 800 W. 5th St.

Also in Greenville the First Presbyterian Church is holding it’s annual yard sale from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items being sold include toys, books. children’s clothing, sports equipment and so much more. In addition a plate sale is happening as well with a hot dog lunch for $5. All proceeds will benefit local charities in the community.