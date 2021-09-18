Advertisement

36th Annual International Coastal Cleanup events in Carteret County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Several cleanups for the 36th Annual International Coastal Cleanup effort are set for Saturday in Carteret County.

Carteret County Government and Carteret Big Sweep are encouraging citizens to participate in the effort to remove trash from roadsides, waterways, beaches and the ocean.

Below is a list of scheduled cleanups for Sep. 18th

• Iron Steamer Beach Access, Pine Knoll Shores 8:00 a.m.

• 10th Street Beach Access, Morehead 9:00 a.m.

• Gallants Channel Maritime Property, Beaufort 9:00 a.m.

• Atlantic Beach Circle, Atlantic Beach 9:00 a.m.

• Cape Carteret Aquatic Center, Cape Carteret 11:00 a.m.

“We highlight this annual event to bring awareness to the growing litter and marine debris problem by bringing the community together for one day. Additionally, Carteret Big Sweep and Carteret County has continued year-round efforts to keep our county clean with ongoing events and programs.”

Carteret Big Sweep's Coordinator, Dee Smith

