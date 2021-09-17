Advertisement

Wayne County public school reports COVID-19 cluster on its football team

(KFYR)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Public Schools reports a COVID-19 cluster involving one of its schools’ football teams.

Rosewood High School, located west of the city of Goldsboro, notified Wayne County Public Schools, who then confirmed the clusters with the local health department.

“As positive cases are high in our communities, it is not surprising that we are seeing increased numbers in our schools. Regardless of where it is contracted, any cases of COVID-19 that surface within our campus populations are concerning to our school district and local health officials. We appreciate the collaborative support of our school nurses and our local health department as we work together to help keep students and staff safe throughout this pandemic.”

Dr. David Lewis, superintendent

Wayne County Public Schools says all recommended guidelines from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services are being followed.

A cluster is defined by state health officials as a minimum of 5 cases with symptoms onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a probable common linkage between cases.

