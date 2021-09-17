Vagabond Missions concert to benefit inner city ministry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vagabond Missions is hosting a concert on Saturday to benefit inner city ministry in Greenville.

The Community Impact Concert is Saturday, September 18. It will feature four artists, including live action painter Jared Emerson, Indie- Folk Muscian Aly Aleigha, Christian rapper Bob Lesnefsky and soul trap artist Drisco.

Vagabond Missions is Christian outreach program that works to help teens in inner-cities deal with crises and provides mentorship to them. All of the proceeds from the concert will be used to help further their mission and provide services to inner-teens in Greenville.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. at GCF Church in Greenville. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door and $30 for VIP access.

