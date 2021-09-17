Vaccine hesitancy is main reason for high COVID-19 death rates in Hispanic communities, officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As unvaccinated people continue to pass from COVID-19, death rates are especially high within Hispanic populations, particularly compared with White people.

Community leaders say it has to do with vaccine hesitancy.

One local nonprofit organization is going above and beyond to educate people about how safe the COVID-19 vaccine is.

The NPO Amexcan has been stacking boxes full of food, sanitation items and voter registration forms.

East Carolina University graduate Alex Urban and other members of Amexcan are packing up for a resource fair in Newport, N.C.

“Traditionally, the hispanic community has been a marginalized community similar to black folk as well as indigenous folks. It’s so critically important at this time because we’ve seen a hesitancy to engage in institutions at a time when they absolutely need to.”

The institutions Urban speaks of are mainly vaccine clinics. And there are a number of factors causing Hispanic people to avoid them.

“Traditional barriers such as language barriers, such as a lack of representation, mix in with that mistrust.”

According to Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, religious groups have also swayed views.

“A leadership within some churches preaching to some crowds to not get vaccinated, so we’ve seen some religious beliefs within the sector.”

According to The Washington Post, COVID-19 has killed 1 in 1,300 White people, yet 1 in 390 Hispanic people.

State Department of Health and Human Services data shows Hispanic people in our state represent just 10% of those who are fully vaccinated.

Amexcan is putting feet on the ground and meeting people where they are, hosting drive-through clinics and pop-up events throughout the region.

“In terms of large-scale events other than what other large-scale organizations have going on, there’s not a large one for the Latino community that we have planned, but we’re working on it.”

One of the small events Amexcan has planned is a vaccine clinic at Super Mercado El Rancho on the 26th of September.

