UPDATE: Chowan County body identified

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Chowan County body found last week has been positively identified.

On Thursday, investigators received information that the body was positively identified as the remains of Christopher Mansfield.

Mansfield was reported missing on September 2nd of this year, according to deputies.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The previously-unidentified body was located last Saturday in the area of Cisco Road and Virginia Road.

The Chowan County Sheriff requested the BSI to help with processing the crime scene. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Greenville.

