Tropical low getting organized as it moves away
The system is up to an 80 percent chance of development
Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas of possible development over the coming days. The closest is located about 250 miles east of the Virginia coast. The system is up to an 80% chance of development in the next 48 hours as a new center has formed closer to the where the storms are located. Heightened rip risk is expected along our coast today, especially north of Cape Lookout.
Elsewhere in the tropics, a strong tropical wave is located midway between the Antilles and the Verde Islands. Storm development is at 80% over the next 5 days, so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. A 3rd tropical wave is a few hundred miles west of Africa and has a 30% to develop over the next 5 days.
