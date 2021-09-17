Tropical low getting organized as it moves away

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas of possible development over the coming days. The closest is located about 250 miles east of the Virginia coast. The system is up to an 80% chance of development in the next 48 hours as a new center has formed closer to the where the storms are located. Heightened rip risk is expected along our coast today, especially north of Cape Lookout.

Tropical system off the coast (WITN)

Elsewhere in the tropics, a strong tropical wave is located midway between the Antilles and the Verde Islands. Storm development is at 80% over the next 5 days, so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. A 3rd tropical wave is a few hundred miles west of Africa and has a 30% to develop over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.