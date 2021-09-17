Tropical low off the coast starting to pull away

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas of possible development over the coming days. The closest is located about 100 miles east of the North Carolina coast. The system is holding at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and is bringing some coastal showers to North Carolina. Heightened rip risk is also expected along the coast today, especially north of Cape Lookout.

Tropical system off the coast (WITN)

Elsewhere in the tropics, a strong tropical wave is located midway between the Antilles and the Verde Islands. Storm development is at 70% over the next 5 days, so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. A 3rd tropical wave is just emerging from Africa which has a 20% to develop over the next 5 days.

