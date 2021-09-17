Advertisement

Tropical development off our coast holding at 70%

The system will start tracking further away from the North Carolina coast late Friday
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas of possible development over the coming days. The closest is located about 200 miles east of the North Carolina coast. The system is holding at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and is bringing some coastal showers to North Carolina. Heightened rip risk is also expected as the swells increase along the coast.

A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday.
A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday.(Jim Howard)
We'll continue to keep an eye on a strong tropical wave in the deep Atlantic this weekend.
We'll continue to keep an eye on a strong tropical wave in the deep Atlantic this weekend.(Jim Howard)

A strong tropical wave is located midway between the Antilles and the Verde Islands. Storm development is at 70% over the next 5 days, so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. A 3rd tropical wave is just emerging from Africa which has a 20% to develop over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday.
Tropical depression development off our coast still at 70%
Martin General Hospital
Sale or no sale: Questions surface about Martin General Hospital deal
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued a nation-wide recall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 on...
If you bought chicken between 2009 and 2020, you could get cash
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud

Latest News

Vagabond Missions
Vagabond Missions concert to benefit inner city ministry
Smoke on the Water Festival next month; cooks needed for BBQ, Chili cook-offs
Daytona
Saving Graces: Daytona
Bready bear
Bready Bear fundraiser benefits Pitt County social services