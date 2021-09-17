Tropical development off our coast holding at 70%

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas of possible development over the coming days. The closest is located about 200 miles east of the North Carolina coast. The system is holding at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and is bringing some coastal showers to North Carolina. Heightened rip risk is also expected as the swells increase along the coast.

A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday. (Jim Howard)

We'll continue to keep an eye on a strong tropical wave in the deep Atlantic this weekend. (Jim Howard)

A strong tropical wave is located midway between the Antilles and the Verde Islands. Storm development is at 70% over the next 5 days, so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. A 3rd tropical wave is just emerging from Africa which has a 20% to develop over the next 5 days.

