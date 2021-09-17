STUDY: Williamston ranks among top 10 best places in state to retire

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A town in the east is one of the best places to retire in the state, according to a new study by SmartAsset.

Williamston in Martin County rounded out the top 10, coming at number 7. Hendersonville takes the number one spot followed by Hickory. Williamston was the only place in Eastern Carolina to make the list.

The study took into account tax burdens, access to medical care, recreational opportunities, and social activities.

You can view the full list, here.

